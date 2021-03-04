NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.63.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,613.80 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 24,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $1,181,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,883 shares of company stock worth $11,572,334. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

