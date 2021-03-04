Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Neo Performance Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

