Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the January 28th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 4,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,065. The company has a market cap of $166.93 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of -0.17. Nemaura Medical has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

