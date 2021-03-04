Needham & Company LLC Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $225.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $180.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.00. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

