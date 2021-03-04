Needham & Company LLC Increases Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $75.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $857,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,237 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.