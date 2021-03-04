Needham & Company LLC Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $300.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.75, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock valued at $264,599,517. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

