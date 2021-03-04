Needham & Company LLC Boosts Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $25.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

XENE opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

