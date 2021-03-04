Neblio (NEBL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $608,442.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004204 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $36.36 million and approximately $608,442.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00019532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006416 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,558,887 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,826 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.