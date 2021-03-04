NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWG. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

