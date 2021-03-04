Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the January 28th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 522,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

