National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.National Vision also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.88-0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.63.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE opened at $47.66 on Thursday. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,191.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.