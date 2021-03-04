National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,191.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

