National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

National Vision stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 51,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,191.80, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

