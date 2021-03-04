National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

