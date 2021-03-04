National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. National Vision also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.88-0.93 EPS.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. National Vision has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.63.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

