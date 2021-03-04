National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. National Vision also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.88-0.93 EPS.
Shares of EYE stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. National Vision has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.
See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.