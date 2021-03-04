National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Trading Up 6.8%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 1,245,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 840,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $364.48 million, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

