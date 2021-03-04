National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$86.10.

TSE NA opened at C$82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$27.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$74.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.84. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$82.21.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,897.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

