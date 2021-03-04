National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRBZF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PRBZF opened at $82.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $83.03.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.