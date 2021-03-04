National Bank Financial Comments on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$265.00 target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$250.55.

Shares of CJT opened at C$171.29 on Wednesday. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -36.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$205.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

