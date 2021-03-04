National Bank Financial Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$33.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.56. 200,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.03. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.