National Bank Financial Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.56. 200,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.03. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.