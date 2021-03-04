National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAUH remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. 63 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. National American University has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Get National American University alerts:

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.