Nash Exchange Market Capitalization Reaches $35.27 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002488 BTC on exchanges. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $35.27 million and approximately $236,726.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00473319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00078141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.00484015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

