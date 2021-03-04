Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $145.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

