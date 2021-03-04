Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Michael Carrieri Sells 5,834 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NSSC opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $605.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 328,253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

