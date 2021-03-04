NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.
NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE NC opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.97. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.
