NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.97. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

In other news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

