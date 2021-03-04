Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Up 75.7% in February

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the January 28th total of 728,600 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $263.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

