MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.53. 5,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

