Multiplier Market Cap Reaches $93.85 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $93.85 million and $1.09 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00471781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00077649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00483623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

