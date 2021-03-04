MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €82.60 ($97.18) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 43.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €96.64.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

