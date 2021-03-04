MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. 32,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

