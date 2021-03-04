MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
MOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. 32,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 1.03.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
