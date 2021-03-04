Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

