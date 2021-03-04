Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.00.

ASHTY stock opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $234.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.82.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

