Morgan Stanley Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.21.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Snap by 138.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.