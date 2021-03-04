Morgan Stanley Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $246.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.