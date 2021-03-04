Morgan Stanley Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.12.

Shares of ABNB opened at $180.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.00. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

