Morgan Stanley Increases The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $25.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

REAL stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The RealReal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,256 shares of company stock worth $15,021,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after acquiring an additional 244,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 439,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The RealReal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

