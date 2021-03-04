Morgan Stanley Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $23.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.97.

TS stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

