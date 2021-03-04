Morgan Stanley Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $28.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after buying an additional 268,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.