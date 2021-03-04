Morgan Stanley Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $15.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGNX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.82.

MGNX opened at $23.47 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 327.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

