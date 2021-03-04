Morgan Stanley Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $43.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.43.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

