Morgan Stanley Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $65.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,518,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

