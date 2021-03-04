Morgan Stanley Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $66.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Bank of America raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $65.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

