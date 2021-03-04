Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,684 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 281,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,110 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,256,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $278.00 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

