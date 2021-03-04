Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,587 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $105,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $278.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.00. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

