Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,505,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 452,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $349.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,737,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,937 shares of company stock worth $99,306,317 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

