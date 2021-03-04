Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,656,000 after buying an additional 2,678,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Momo by 107.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 436,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.