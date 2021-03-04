Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,898 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

