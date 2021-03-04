Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $2,376,908.50 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96.

NYSE:MC opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

