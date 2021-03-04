Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $205.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. Moderna has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,553,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,693,389.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,985,015 shares of company stock worth $615,777,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

