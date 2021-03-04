MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $20.56. MMA Capital shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MMA Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MMA Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MMA Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MMA Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.